PPP’s Nisar Khuhro wins Vawda’s seat

PPP’s Nisar Khuhro Wednesday won the Senate by-polls in Sindh, a private TV channel reported, on a seat that fell vacant after former federal minister Faisal Vawda’s disqualification.

Khuhro won the seat after bagging 99 votes out of 101. Meanwhile, two votes were rejected.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified PTI’s Vawda as a lawmaker in February after it was found that he concealed his US nationality while submitting his nomination papers to the returning officer to take part in 2018 general elections.

Shortly after the announcement of Khuhro’s win, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the party member. “Congratulations, Senator elect, Nisar Ahmad Khuhro,” wrote Bilawal.

Following ECP’s disqualification, Vawda approached the Islamabad High Court to challenge the decision. However, the IHC rejected his plea. The former federal minister had then approached the Supreme Court to call off the elections on the upper house seat vacated after the de-notification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda’s election as a Senator. But the SC had ruled that the result of the Senate election due on March 9 will be subject to judicial orders.