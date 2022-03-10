Including Women

Pakistan has long been denounced as not a country for women. No qualms about that. But when none less than the head of the state very loudly takes up the cudgels to enforce the rights of “all women” the same day his government launches a comprehensive National Gender Policy Framework, it might be time to put faith in a new narrative.

We might save a few Noors and Qandeels, after all. However, given our nation’s heated affair with the men who appear quite fixated with their God-given right to do whatsoever to whosoever, whensoever and wheresoever, it would be a little too soon to count the eggs.

In the past, anxious chaos has ensued every single time legislation with even a hint of progressive attitudes hits headlines because some cherished sectors of the society do not feel comfortable sharing a little breathing space with their beloved “maa’ain, behnain.”

The lofty framework has done a splendid job at identifying a multi-layered myriad of challenges obstructing women, especially in the professional domain. Yet, a problem well-stated is only half-solved. The other half still requires relentless hard work and novel solutions to shut the door on sneaky ways misogyny manifests in our schools, workplaces, political corridors, on the road, markets, parks, and in recent times, the alleys of the internet. The federal ministry’s resolve falls short at explaining how it intends to find the key to any of these predicaments. Just as dissatisfying has been the failure to figure out the menace of domestic abuse.

There appears no end to the lurid list of cases where females have been attacked, even slaughtered, inside their houses over slight disagreements related to professional requirements or school timings. The less said about the widespread tendency to sideline the luckier of the lot, the better. Now, it is up to the government to sort out its priority list. Here’s to a job well done if it had only wished to grab the spotlight on an internationally-observed day. Yet, any deliverance worthwhile would need a lot of sacrifices from the patriarchal edifice. *