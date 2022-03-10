Fiddling with Oil Fundamentals

US President Joe Biden appeared tough as he banned Russian oil and gas imports into his country, but he could well have bitten off more than he can chew since his actions quickly sent the international crude market into a tailspin just when his country is battling with the highest inflation in more than four decades. Indeed, America didn’t import too much of Russian oil, to begin with, and it can easily make up for the supply by tapping its resources and exploring alternate exporters, but the administration of the world’s sole superpower must have known the impact of its actions on oil market fundamentals. And the fact that it still went ahead with the ban shows that it cared very little about the trauma it would cause most countries in the world.

Oil prices have rallied more than 60 per cent since the turn of the year. That’s put countries like Pakistan in a very difficult position. And since Prime Minister Imran Khan has frozen petrol and diesel prices till the next budget, and this war is now threatening to push Brent crude to or near $200/barrel, the current account deficit is going to come under a lot of pressure. If the government really honours its words and does not raise prices at pumps, the people will still have to pay for it in the form of new taxes and much higher prices. So, there’s very little room for optimism.

At such a time that the US-being the world’s biggest economy and strongest democracy-is expected to take steps that calm markets. Instead, its actions make the threat of global stagflation– high inflation and low growth-a lot more real. Russian oil will still find easy buyers in China and India, that too at concessional rates, and expensive oil will also work to Moscow’s advantage. The biggest losers in this war, in which oil is also being used as a weapon, will be poor countries like Pakistan. *