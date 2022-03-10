Bellicose Blustering has a Price

The management of foreign affairs is an arduous undertaking, in view of the fact that they are not conducted in conformity with the principles enshrined in the UN Charter but are orchestrated in conformity with the strategic and geopolitical interests. Principles, conventions and international laws are for the smaller and weaker nations while big powers give a damn to them when it comes to protecting their self-perceived strategic and security interests, which has its implications for the smaller and developing countries. It is, therefore, incumbent upon the leaders of these countries to exercise utmost care, sagacity, skill and vision while expressing their views on the actions of the world powers and handling relations with them.

Bellicose blustering and thoughtless indiscretions in this regard have a price and consequences, notwithstanding the fact that they go well with the public. Every spoken word and action by the chief executive of a country has positive and negative implications. Therefore, the leader of a third world country like Pakistan has to be more discreet in criticising the big powers publicly and using the diplomatic channels for engagement with them.

Unfortunately, our prime minister has no idea of how relations with other nations, particularly big powers are conducted. He lacks the understanding of global politics and how Pakistan can avoid its negative fall-out. I am sure he did not seek a brief from foreign office before taking a swipe at the European Union, NATO and USA before his public rally at Mailsi. He expressed annoyance over EU ambassadors having written a letter to Pakistan urging it to support UN resolution against Russia and to condemn her blitzkrieg against Ukraine, posing a question why the former did not write a similar letter to India. That surely reflected his ignorance about the dynamics of global politics.

He should have known that principles have no place in international relations and things are done keeping in view strategic and commercial interests. India is a strategic partner of the US and its allies and a pivotal partner of QUAD; an organisation formed to check the burgeoning influence of China in the Indo-pacific region. How could they annoy her by following a principled approach? That also explains their indifference to Modi’s unilateral action of annexing IIOJ&K and blatant violation of human rights in the valley.

Principles, conventions and international laws are only for the smaller and weaker nations.

The best manifestation of how global politics impact smaller countries not falling in line with the machinations of powerful nations is Pakistan’s placement in the grey list of FATF on the basis of a resolution by the USA and supported by her allies. We are still not out of it despite having done so much to fulfil the conditions prescribed by FATF. That was the time when the US was putting pressure on Pakistan to do more and also accusing her of duplicitous behaviour. The FATF in its meeting during this week has yet again decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list for another four months. Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, reacting to the decision, has said that some big powers are behind this outcome. That is what the reality is.

Notwithstanding the fact what the Prime minister said and complained about was true but it was a truth loaded with serious repercussions that should have been avoided publicly. EU, NATO and the US would feel incensed by the indiscretion of the Prime Minister. Earning their ire can be harmful to Pakistan. It might jeopardize our chances of achieving further GSP plus status from the EU, which is so crucial for our textile industry. They can also use their influence to squeeze international funding to Pakistan besides other punitive measures. The Prime Minister has to understand that with a begging bowl in his hand, he cannot follow an independent foreign policy without enduring its consequence.

The overall tone and tenor of the Prime Minister’s address at Mailsi also reflected his frustration and disappointment regarding the permeating political ambience in the country. His repeated rhetoric to confront the corrupt leaders and not spare them, sounded jarring to the ears. One wonders at his audacity to harp on the same tune for the last three and half years forgetting the fact that he had lost the high moral ground in this regard the moment he formed a coalition with the support of MQM, PML Q, the known carpet baggers and opportunists from other parties. He used to call Pervez Elahi the biggest dacoit of Punjab. He regarded MQM as an anti-Pakistan entity. His views about Sheikh Rasheed, a political free-loader, are also well known to the public.

Hurling threats at the opposition leaders and using derogatory nicknames for them is unbecoming of a chief executive of a country. He seems to have lost sense of proportion. The reality is that he himself is, to a great extent, responsible for the ambience of political confrontation in the country. He failed to build a working relationship with the opposition parties which is absolutely necessary for a democratic polity.

Nobody in his right mind can take an issue with accountability but the way his government has dealt with the issue leaves much to be desired. High courts and SC on several occasions, while hearing corruption cases against the leaders of the opposition and their MPs, are on record to have observed that NAB was being used for political engineering. The courts have also acquitted a number of MPs from corruption references filed by NAB. This has surely undermined the credibility of the process of accountability.

On top of all this, his government has failed to change the economic situation of the people and recent surveys conducted amply reflect anti-government sentiments of the people and the dwindling popularity of the PTI government. His government has also picked on the media by promulgating draconian laws besides denigrating state institutions like ECP. That is not how countries are run.

The writer is a former diplomat and freelance columnist.