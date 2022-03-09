PPP march reaches Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The ‘Awami March’ of Pakistan Peoples Party reached Islamabad on the 10th day Tuesday night.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed the march participants at several points including Gujar Khan, Rawat, T Chowk, and Islamabad. PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari along with the leadership of PML-N, JUI-F, and ANP also participated in the public gathering at D. Chowk.

Addressing the participants at D Chowk, Bilawal said, “We have been continuously on the roads since we started our march from Mazar-i-Quaid on February 27 welcomed at various places on the way to Islamabad.

PPP parliamentarians and leaders from all the provinces were also present in the gathering.