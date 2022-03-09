KSE-100 down by 0.9pc due to political unrest

KSE-100 Index dropped 0.90 percent during the trading session due to political uncertainty at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). The indexes fell to an intraday low of 42,782.52 or 484.45 points as investors opted to sell their assets in the face of rising political uncertainties.

Closed at 42,878.35 points, the KSE-100 Index had fallen by 388.62 points or 0.90 percent.

Earlier this week, the opposition tabled a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly Secretariat against Prime Minister Imran Khan. In addition to the oil and gas exploration sector, the benchmark index was weighed down by the banking (86.77 points), cement (68.57 points), and (62.81 points). After plunging nearly 1,300 points, or 2.88 percent, to end the day at 43,266.97 on the PSX the day before, this development comes as a shock to the market.

A “sideways opening market juggled between range bound zone,” Topline Securities stated in its post-market remark. “In the second half, the market faced selling pressure as the opposition presents a no-confidence vote against PM Imran Khan.”

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to hold the interest rate at 9.75 percent. This is because, as part of the government’s relief package, fuel and electricity tariff cuts announced last week have improved the outlook for inflation, according to the MPC. Corporately, TPL Trakker has teamed with Telenor Pakistan to solely supply cutting-edge IoT solutions and services for strengthening Pakistan’s domestic connection infrastructure.

The all-stock index’s volume fell slightly from Monday’s 236.88 million shares to 226.11 million on Tuesday. From Rs8.21 billion to Rs7.12 billion, the value of shares exchanged was also lower.

Volume leader TPL Corporation Limited had 17.36 million shares followed by Unity Foods Limited with 17.19 million shares and Ghani Global Holdings with 16.90 million shares in the first round of trading.