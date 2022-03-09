Daily Times

China’s overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Tuesday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China’s interbank market, increased 1.7 basis points to 2.056 pc Tuesday. The seven-day rate rose 4.6 basis points to 2.114 pc, the one-month remained flat at 2.3 pc, and the one-year rate edged up 0.2 basis points to 2.568 pc. Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

