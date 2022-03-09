Oil prices remain elevated as Russia threatens to cut Europe’s gas

Oil prices remained elevated on Tuesday after hitting a 14-year high a day earlier, as Russia has warned that it retains the option to cut natural gas supplies to Europe if the US and its EU allies ban its crude imports. As of 1300 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, gained $3.02 (+2.45 percent) to reach 126.23 a barrel. Brent hit the mark of $139.13 a barrel a day earlier before settling lower. Brent had hit a record high of $147.02 on July 11, 2008.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main oil benchmark for North America, reached $121.73 a barrel, up by $2.33 (+1.95 percent). The contract hit $130.50 a barrel a day earlier. WTI had soared to its highest level of $146.90 on July 11, 2008 amid the global financial crisis.

The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $113.15 a barrel with a decrease of 3.34 percent, Arab Light was available at $124.83 a barrel with an increase of 1 percent and the price of Russian Sokol jumped to $114.64 a barrel with 0.38 percent increase.