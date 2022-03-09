Bismah fifty in vain as Pakistan lose to Australia in ICC Women’s World Cup

LAHORE: Australia earned a straightforward seven-wicket win over Pakistan despite a 99-run stand between Bismah Maroof and Aliya Riaz in their ICC Women’s World Cup match at Tauranga, New Zealand on Tuesday. Bismah top-scored with 78 not out for her first fifty since returning from maternity leave but it was not enough as a disciplined bowling display and an Alyssa Healy half-century earned Australia their second consecutive win at the World Cup 2022. Pakistan are without a win after two games as slow scoring again hampered their chances of an upset, setting Australia just 191 to win. Pakistan were put into bat for the first time this tournament and were soon two wickets down as Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry dispatched the openers in back-to-back deliveries. Schutt forced Nahida Khan into an edge as Beth Mooney took the catch with Sidra Amin going the very next ball, captain Meg Lanning this time pouching the edge from a Pakistani bat. Captain Bismah and Omaima Sohail were then forced to rebuild, and the skipper led from the front, getting off the mark with a perfectly timed flick. After departure of Omaima, as the field dropped back, Bismah and Aliya began scoring more freely adding singles and twos to their occasional boundary. Despite a much-improved performance on their first-round loss to India, Pakistan paid the price for a sluggish run rate. All-rounder Aliya made a creditable 53 but it came off 109 balls. Bismah’s fifty was brought up off 96 balls with five fours and her celebration paid tribute to her baby daughter Fatima who was watching on with her grandmother on the balcony.

Fatima Sana would be the last wicket to fall for Pakistan as the promising all-rounder caught behind to leave Pakistan on 177 for six. Bismah and Diana Baig finished with a late flourish to set Australia a chase of 191 to win, Bismah ending on 78 not out, the second-highest individual score for Pakistan at a World Cup.

In reply, in-form opening batter Alyssa Healy led the way for the six-time champions with 72 off 79 balls, supported by 35 from skipper Meg Lanning and 34 from Rachel Haynes. Australia were in no way daunted by the chase as Healy and Haynes set about it with intent, finding gaps regularly. Nida Dar dropped two including a caught and bowled chance as the raw power of Lanning and Healy got them well above the run rate and on course for a second, more comfortable victory after the thriller against defending champions England.

Brief scores:

Australia beat Pakistan at Bay Oval, Tauranga by seven wickets

Pakistan 190-6 in 50.0 overs (Bismah Maroof 78 not out, Aliya Riaz 53; Alana King 2-24, Amanda-Jade Wellington 1/25) VS Australia 193-3 in 34.4 overs (Alyssa Healey 72, Meg Lanning 35; OmaimaSohail 2/39, Nashra Sundhu 1/30)

Player of the Match: Alyssa Healy (Australia).