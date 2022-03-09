South Africa’s IPL players picked for Bangladesh one-day games

JOHANNESBURG: Eight South African cricketers with Indian Premier League contracts will play in a one-day home series against Bangladesh before leaving for India. Cricket South Africa on Tuesday named a 16-man squad for the three-match series, which is part of the World Cup Super League. The series will be played between March 18 and 23. The IPL starts on March 26 which means that the South African players may miss the start of the tournament because of quarantine requirements. But it is not yet clear whether IPL-bound players will be available to play for South Africa in two World Championship Tests against Bangladesh which follow the one-day games and only finish on April 12.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who has not played for South Africa since the T20 World Cup in November, remains unavailable as he continues rehabilitation following a hip injury and it appears his participation in the Tests and in the IPL is in doubt. The only change from the squad which beat India 3-0 in January is the absence of fast bowler Sisanda Magala, who failed a fitness test. The IPL players in the squad are Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen.

Jansen, Markram, Ngidi, Rabada and van der Dussen would all probably feature in a full-strength Test squad. Test captain Dean Elgar said last week he would be asking the players to put loyalty to their country ahead of the earning potential of the IPL.

South African squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), KeshavMaharaj, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wkt).

Fixtures:

March 18, Centurion

March 20, Johannesburg

March 23, Centurion.