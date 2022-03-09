Duplantis clears 6.19m to break world pole vault record

BELGRADE: Armand Duplantis warned ‘this is just the start’ as he broke his own world record in the pole vault on Monday, clearing 6.19m at his third attempt at the indoor meeting in Belgrade. “I feel like I can jump a lot higher than I’ve jumped. I feel like this is just a start. I think there are a lot more barriers to push, getting into the 6.20s,” Duplantis told reporters trackside. The record came in the arena where the Indoor World Championships will start on March 18 with the men’s pole vault final on March 20. The 22-year-old Swedish Olympic champion broke the world record in an almost empty hall, and in a competition where he was the only top-ranked pole vaulter. After easily clearing 5.61m, 5.85m and then 6m, he passed 6.19m at his third attempt before rushing into the arms of his girlfriend at the edge of the track for a kiss. “I don’t usually practice with heights like this, but I felt really confident going to it today. The only thing that was on my mind from the beginning was the world record,” explained Duplantis.













