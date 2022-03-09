Meesha Shafi marks Women’s Day with new single ‘Rajkumari’

Meesha Shafi comes up with yet another new release Rajkumari to commemorate Women’s Day.

Produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Shafi and directed by Awais Gohar, the song features singer clad in a traditional wear along with other women of different physique and colour.

The lyrics of this song are music to one’s ears and do touch a chord with viewers.

Shafi’s song is a treat for all the South Asian women out there who are trying to break the shackle and making their way upward in this patriarchal society.

Fans seems gushing over this song that celebrates women’s empowerment.

One of them commented on YouTube, “Shafi’s voice has become the medium of expression of femininity and this song is a celebration of spirit of femininity.”

Other one added that this single is a “true anthem of women strength”.