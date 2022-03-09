Ushna and Dananeer demand respect from fans invading personal space

Ushna Shah and Dananeer Mobeen are taking to their social media platforms to raise their voice around objectionable fan gestures.

The conversation was initiated by Shah, who shared a disturbing incident from her day out at the mall.

“The aunty at the mall will never know she effectively ruined my day by touching me. Is the concept of wanting personal space from strangers so foreign that it falls in the realms of badtameezi? or is it just me?” asked Shah in lengthy tweet.

Dananeer was quick to endorse Shah’s comments, who then joined the bandwagon to talk about her experience.

“I can relates to this so much!! Specially when aunties hug you and slide their hands down your back, like, are you trying to take m y measurements?” she questioned.

“It’s soooo uncomfortable! Let’s please raise awareness on respecting other people’s personal space regardless of them being a celebrity or note,”urged the Sinf-e-Aahan star.