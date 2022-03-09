Eman Suleman excited about ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ hitting the screen

Zindagi Tamasha is finally set to hit the screen and Eman Suleman couldn’t be more excited. Zindagi Tamasha, directed by Sarmad Khoosat, was banned from screening in Pakistan following objections from the TLP in 2020. However, it went on to bag several international awards. In March 2021, Zindagi Tamasha received the Snow Leopard awards for Best Actor and Best Film.

The film tells the story of a naat khwan named Rahat Khawaja and his family, who find themselves ostracised when a dance video of Khawaja becomes public. Even his own daughter Sadaf is ashamed of him after the video goes viral.

In December last year, Zindagi Tamasha’s trailer was on YouTube with a new release date and it looks like the screening day isn’t too far.

“Finally will get to see my jaanu on the big screen,” Eman wrote. “I promised her I won’t rant about why we’ve all had to wait so long.”

All I’m going to say is that I’m proud of the resolve she’s shown after everyone she knows and doesn’t know has come up to her to ask “Tumhari movie kab aa rahi hay yaar?” Yeh lo saray. Aa rahi hay ub. Buy the tickets. Support your artists.”

Zindagi Tamasha stars Samiya Mumtaz and Ali Kureshi as well. In November 2020, the film was selected for Oscar consideration for the International Feature Film Award category by the Pakistan Committee, but couldn’t make it to the shortlist.

Zindagi Tamasha is arriving in theatres on March 18, 2022. To know what lies were propagated against the film, read Myths about Zindagi Tamasha by writer Mohammed Hanif.