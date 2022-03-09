Stop telling us how to dress: Malala

Malala Yousafzai has called for the focus to be on bigger issues rather than debates around women’s clothing choices.

“Years ago I spoke against the Taliban forcing women in my community to wear burqas – and last month I spoke against Indian authorities forcing girls to remove their hijabs at school,” Malala said on Instagram, sharing the link to her latest Podium article.

“These aren’t contradictions – both cases involve objectifying women. If someone forces me to cover my head, I will protest. If someone forces me to remove my scarf, I will protest.”

Malala remarked that it is women’s choice whether to wear a burqa or a bikini and that no one has the right to dictate to her.

“Come and talk to us about individual freedom and autonomy, about preventing harm and violence, about education and emancipation,” said Malala. “Do not come with your wardrobe notes.”

Malala concludes her essay by saying, “Someday I might make changes to my wardrobe. I also might not. But exploring and understanding clothing will remain part of my life, as will defending every woman’s right to determine what she wears. I love my patterned, floral shalwar kameez. I love my jeans too. And I am proud of my scarves.”