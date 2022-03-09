The ‘skipper’ is ready: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he was ready to thwart all designs and tactics by some corrupt politicians against the government. The prime minister said a skipper in a match was always ready to counter the attack of his opponent. “No matter what planning such corrupt do, I am ready to thwart their attempts,” he said in his address at an event in connection with International Women’s Day at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU). Imran Khan said Pakistan on its creation, was envisioned as a country with the rule of law and that he would not give any relief to the corrupt elite who had plundered the national wealth. “Once again, I make it loud and clear that I will not extend the gang of thieves and dacoits any relief in the form of NRO (national reconciliation ordinance),” he said.

He vowed to continue the war against corrupt politicians in the country. He pointed out that a ‘powerful thief’ was more detrimental to the country for blatantly quashing the sanctity of rule of law. He said that the corrupt politicians, owning exponentially expensive apartments in London, were reluctant to surrender before the law.

Regretting that non-implementation of the rule of law was the biggest issue of Pakistan, the premier said that the government was waging “the biggest Jihad” because the powerful were not ready to come under the ambit of the law, were seeking an NRO and continue to blackmail on grounds that if the slate was not wiped clean, then they would topple the government. “This is the tragedy in Pakistan,” PM Imran said, admitting that even the most powerful military ruler such as Gen Musharraf had to bend his knees and give an NRO. “The man standing in front of you is not going to give you an NRO, but, would also like to make it absolutely clear that he would not give an NRO till he is alive,” the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) at the Prime Minister’s House to discuss legal aspects as the Opposition tabled the no-trust move against him. According to sources, the AGP briefed the premier regarding the legal implications of the move.

In a consultative meeting after the submission of the no-trust motion, the ruling party vowed to foil the Opposition’s bid to de-seat PM Imran Khan.

The huddle, attended by the PM and federal ministers, including Asad Umar and Shafqat Mehmood, was informed that all the party members and allies are united under Imran Khan’s leadership. It was decided that the prime minister will visit MQM-P’s office in Karachi. “Opposition will be defeated and we are not scared of no-trust motion,” PM Imran Khan told the participants.

Speaking to a select group of YouTubers, the prime minister said he was confident that the government was not going anywhere and that this was the Opposition’s last move. “After this, nothing will happen against this government till 2028 […] Opposition will face a humiliating defeat,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister said he knows Jahangir Tareen – who has had sour ties with the PTI – and he would never support “thieves”. “My lawmakers are being offered Rs180 million [for supporting no-confidence motion]. I told them to take the money and distribute it among the poor.”

PM Imran Khan said CM Buzdar was an easy target, and that’s why he was being targeted.

Endorsing the PTI leaders’ narrative of international conspiracy behind Imran Khan’s removal, the premier said people who do not want an independent foreign policy would support the no-confidence motion.

The Opposition’s heightened activities are backed by money, he claimed. “The army stands with me, it will never support thieves […] and since the people are not backing the Opposition anymore, they are claiming that the establishment is supporting them,” he said.