PPP’s Awami March at D-Chowk to ‘oust Imran Khan from power’

The ‘Awami Long March’ of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday evening finally reached Islamabad’s famous D-Chowk led by party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The central rally was received by party workers already present at the venue, as the PPP geared up to formally begin its power-show aimed at ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan from power.

Earlier, Islamabad police stopped “Awami March” at T-Chowk from entering the federal capital. A PPP spokesperson said the convoy was stopped by the police after which Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari refused to proceed without the full convoy. According to the reports, the vehicles following the convoy stopped to wait for the rest at the expressway. Bilawal said that his party workers had been stopped through barricades at various places.

According to the PPP official Twitter handle, the administration had also reportedly put barricades at the federal capital’s Faizabad, which were later removed as more rallies of the party reached the chowk and the leadership refused to move further until the way was clear.

Furthermore, a PML-N delegation led by the party’s senior leaders Ahsan Iqbal and spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has also reached the rally’s venue.

While addressing participants of the rally in Rawalpindi, Bilawal claimed barricades were erected to stop the party’s workers from marching onto the federal capital’s streets to reach D-Chowk as part of its Awami March against the PTI government.

He also said people from all provinces are part of the movement against the incumbent government. “We have to reach our destination and for that, we invite the people of Rawalpindi to join us and aid in the democratic effort.”

According to the PPP chief, the opposition will use the democratic weapon to remove an undemocratic person from power. He further said that the alliance will utilise the power of the masses to oust “an incapable person from the helm”.

Bilawal told the participants that the victory envisaged by the alliance isn’t far and that the sun of democracy will rise soon. Before concluding his address, the PPP chairman said that he is now aiming to reach D-Chowk to progress further with the agenda of the march.

According to the PPP’s media cell, workers of the party already present in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have already blocked the roads.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N) have agreed to join the PPP’s rally against the ruling regime.