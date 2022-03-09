The match begins!

The opposition finally on Tuesday submitted the no-confidence motion to the National Assembly Secretariat against Prime Minister Imran Khan, claiming that it was submitted ‘for betterment of people and not for political purposes’.

The decision to submit the motion was announced by the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif along with former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman.

The three political heavyweights claimed that the move was driven by the national and people’s interest.

Shehbaz said the PTI government had mortgaged the future generations by taking hefty loans and reinstalled the development projects initiated by the previous government claiming them as its own.

“They criticized the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project when they were in the opposition; however, they are now taking credit for it,” he said.

Shedding light on PM Imran Khan’s speech on Sunday, he said, “They have angered the international allies of Pakistan who stood by the country in all good and bad times.”

“The language used against the European Union was inappropriate so much so that not a single word can be repeated here,” Shehbaz said, recalling PM Imran Khan’s speech during a public rally in Mailsi tehsil of Vehari district two days ago.

According to the motion, a total of 86 lawmakers from the opposition parties signed the no-trust motion. Besides key leaders, some of opposition legislators who signed the motion included JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali, PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and PPP’s Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri.

The opposition claimed that they had the backing of 28 PTI lawmakers and others from an ally of the government. The opposition has 162 members in the National Assembly against 180 treasury members.

The opposition needs 19 members for a majority vote.

The government has 48 members in the Senate against 51 senators of the opposition. Likewise, the government also commands majority in the Punjab Assembly with a strength of 199 lawmakers, while the opposition has 172 members.

The government has 156 members in the 342-member National Assembly and enjoys support of 24 members belonging to the MQM, PML-Q, and other parties.

Similarly, in the 99-member Senate, the ruling party has 28 senators and support of 20 senators of allies, while 51 senators belong to the opposition.

Political observers are of the view that apparently Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet seem confident, as they know they enjoy a clear majority in the National Assembly. However, danger still lurks because all “contentment of PTI leadership” may smash if its estranged leaders and allies abandon their support.

According to Article 54 of the Constitution, the National Assembly speaker has a maximum of 14 days to summon a session of the House following the requisition.

After the session has been called, the NA secretary will circulate the notice to the members and the resolution of a vote of no-confidence will be moved on the next working day.

From the day the resolution is moved, it “shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days,” according to the rules of procedure.

Soon after the opposition’s announcement, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser arrived at the Parliament House and was bombarded by questions by the reporters.

“It is their legal right. If it is according to the rules, to the law, to the Constitution, it will be treated as such,” he replied.

Asked whether the PTI’s lawmakers were united, he claimed, “PTI parliamentarians stand with the party. Differences develop sometimes. It is good that this no-trust move happened so that doodh ka doodh aur pani ka pani ho jaye (matters become clear).”

Separately, a PML-N parliamentary party meeting was held earlier in the day where Shehbaz Sharif announced the plan to submit the no-confidence motion. During the meeting, PML-N lawmakers were asked to remain in Islamabad for at least 20 days. The party members were warned that their absence during the tabling of the no-confidence motion would not be tolerated.