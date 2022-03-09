Tareen group links support to Buzdar’s ouster

The group of lawmakers led by the PTI estranged leader Jahangir Tareen Tuesday announced that they would only move forward on a ‘minus Buzdar’ strategy. The announcement came as another rude shock to the government after a delegation of senior opposition lawmakers submitted the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan to the National Assembly Secretariat. Speaking to the media in Lahore, Punjab MPA Nauman Langrial said Tareen, who was currently in London, had been informed about the current political situation, says a media report. “During the meeting, we gave Tareen full authority to take decisions on our behalf,” Langrial said, adding that different political parties had and were continuing to contact the group. “However, I want to make it clear that all members of the group are united on the stance that we will move forward on minus Buzdar strategy,” he said. Langrial said the group was also listening to things being said by the political parties getting in touch with them and updating Tareen on the developments.

He said an important meeting would be held tomorrow to take decisions regarding the group’s future under the current circumstances. “We will look at this evolving situation and will draft a plan.”

Asked about the possible candidates for the post of chief minister, Langrial said Tareen group was a “united front” and a “family”. “We know all members of this group will accept the decisions taken by Tareen.”

He also refused to comment on whether Aleem Khan had been selected for the job. “We told Aleem Khan sahab the same, that if you are a part of this group then you will have to follow the decisions taken by Tareen.”

When pressed about the PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as a possible nominee, he said: “Tareen has the right to take all decisions. We will follow whatever he says.” Concluding his press conference, he asserted that this was not a ‘rebellion’.

“We are following a certain mandate and the people have certain expectations from us. We are not only thinking about the PTI, but also about the province.” Aleem Khan, a close friend of the prime minister, announced on Monday that he would be joining hands with the Tareen group.

Aleem’s announcement prompted the prime minister to dispatch Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to Lahore to pacify the former Punjab minister.

Chairing the PTI’s Core Committee meeting on Monday, the PM decided to appease all disgruntled leaders of his party when Khan re-emerged after lying low for a while, with the support of over three dozen Punjab MPAs, including 10 ministers.

For the first time in the PTI’s three-and-a-half-year rule, the former Punjab senior minister assailed the Imran Khan government in the centre and the Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government for “completely failing to fulfill its mandate and bring about the promised change”.