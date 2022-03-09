Shujaat calls on Fazl to discuss no-trust motion

A PML-Q delegation led by its president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Tuesday, a private TV channel reported. Both the leaders agreed to hold consultations on the no-confidence motion and the prevailing political situation of the country, said an official statement issued by the JUI-F. Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Salik Hussian were also present in the meeting. PML-Q, which is a key ally of PTI both at Centre and in Punjab, last week assured the ruling PTI of its support against opposition attempts to oust Prime Minister Imran. The assurance was given after PM Imran visited the residence of the PML-Q chief in a bid to woo its ally. The PML-Q leadership had assured Prime Minister Imran that the opposition’s no-confidence motion plans were nothing more than a “myth”. On the other hand, the ruling PTI has also stepped up efforts to foil opposition’s no-trust vote move against PM Imran.

A meeting of ruling PTI leaders was held in Islamabad with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in chair. The ruling party members discussed the opposition’s no-confidence motion and overall political situation of the country.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, minister of state Farrukh Habib, Senators Faisal Javed and Dr Shehzad Wasim among others. According to a statement issued by the ruling party, PTI and its allies were united to defeat opposition’s no-trust motion and MNAs will be approached for their support in this regard.