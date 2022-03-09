Daily Times

First Capital Group celebrates International Women’s Day

News Desk

The First Capital Group on Tuesday celebrated the International Women’s Day at the Group Head Office in Lahore. First Capital Group Chairperson Amna Taseer cut a cake to mark the day at a ceremony, attended by all female staff members of the Group. International Women’s Day is celebrated in many countries around the world. It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political. Since those early years, International Women’s Day has assumed a new global dimension for women in developed and developing countries alike.

