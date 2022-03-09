Pakistan expresses solidarity with oppressed women of IIOJK

Pakistan on Tuesday urged the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses and violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar’s statement came on the occasion of International Women’s Day being observed across the world today (Tuesday).

“Women in the occupied territory have been enduring egregious human rights abuse, including sexual violence, rape and molestation for over seven decades,” the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that Pakistan expressed its solidarity with the oppressed women of the besieged valley. “These crimes had been extensively documented by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and various UN Special Procedures Mandate Holders,” he said.