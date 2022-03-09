Sindh govt to vaccinate animals affected by lumpy skin disease

An important meeting was held at Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah regarding Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Livestock, Director General Livestock and other officials. The Secretary Livestock said that Lumpy Skin Disease has appeared in animals in Punjab and Sindh. The disease has so far been found in 20,250 animals in the province including 15,100 in Karachi, 3,781 in Thatta, 149 in Hyderabad, 656 in Badin, 85 in Jamshoro, 121 in Khairpur, 91 in Sujawal and 2 in Tando Muhammad Khan, 64 in Matiari, 35 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 124 in Sanghar , 36 in Thana Bolakhan , 4 in Qambar Shahdad Kot and 2 in Dadu.

It was informed in the meeting that so far 54 animals have died in the province due to Lumpy Skin while 4751 animals have also recovered across the province. It was further informed in the meeting that this disease has been present in different countries of the world since 2012 and this year it has appeared in India, Iran and now Pakistan. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh decided to vaccinate the animals in the affected areas and directed the Livestock Department to vaccinate the animals in the areas affected by Lampy Skin. He said that along with vaccination of animals, other skin medicines should also be given to the animals and movement of animals from the affected areas should also be stopped. He directed the livestock authorities to spray mosquito repellent in and around cattle farms with the help of district administration and also to provide awareness to the cattle owners about Lumpy Skin disease. Officials at the meeting said the disease was unlikely to be transmitted from animals to humans.