Sindh Ombudsman takes suo motu notice of non-issuance of number plates

A news item appeared in section of press under title "Over 300,0000 in Sindh waiting for vehicle number plates since 2016" thereby highlighted that masses have been waiting the official number plates of the vehicles since the year 2016 despite payment of requisite fee to Excise and Taxation Department, Government of Sindh. This is a case of mal-administration as defined under the Ombudsman's Act. Honourable Ombudsman Sindh Mr. Ajaz Ali Khan in exercise of powers vested in him under Sub Section (1) of Section 9 of the Establishment of the Office of Ombudsman for the Province of Sindh.














