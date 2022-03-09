5-day workshop for teachers on climate change

Sukkur IBA University in collaboration with ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) and Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO (PNCU) would organize five-day training workshop on Climate Change Education through Inquiry Based Science Education (IBSE) from March 28- April 1. The training has been organized considering the urgent need for capacity building of science educators in Climate Change Education. According to an official of ECOSF, the training would employ the Inquiry Based Science Education (IBSE) pedagogy, which would help adopt an investigative approach to teaching and learning. It is well recognized that IBSE is an effective tool for catalyzing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education. IBSE methodology develops and strengthens students’ skills of observation, asking questions, planning and conducting investigations, reviewing evidence in the light of what is already known, which leads to drawing conclusions and communicating the results.













