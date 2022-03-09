Opposition blackmailing govt to seek NRO: AJK PM

Prime Miinister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday said the opposition parties had been trying to blackmail the government to get National Reconciliation Ordinance.

The PM, Qayyum Niazi said any attempt to dislodge the democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was bound to fail as the entire Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a statement issued here.

“Opposition parties want to destabilize the country by creating anarchy in the country but the whole nation stands like a rock with their Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he said.

The Prime Minister AJK said people of Pakistan had given a five-year mandate to Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan was a ray of hope not only for people of Pakistan but also for the Kashmiris settled on both sides of the cease-fire line.

“PM Khan is a fearless leader who fights for Pakistanis in the world and did not even hesitate to raise his voice for Kashmiris at important world forums”, he added.

Khalid Yousaf appointed as Custodian of State Evacuee Property: Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir has appointed seasoned legal expert and former judge of the High Court of AJK Mr, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry Advocate as the Custodian of the Evacuee property under the control of the State government, it was officially announced.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub section (1) of section 6 of the Pakistan (Administration of Evacuee Property) Act. 1957 (Act XII of 1957), as in force in Azad Jammu Kashmir read with sub rule (1) of rule 3 of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Custodian of Evacuee Property(AT C & S) Rules 2021, AJK, in consultation with Chief Justice of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Chief Justice of the High Court of AJK, has been pleased to appoint Chaudhry Khalid Yousaf Advocate as Custodian of Evacuee Property for whole of Azad Jammu & Kashmir:, said an official notification issued late Monday by the Board of Revenue of Azad Government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir. “This notification shall take immediate effect”, it added.

The newly-appointed Custodian of the Evacuee Property in AJK Ch. Khalid Yousaf Advocate of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, has long distinguished career in the legal field holding various important slots including as judge of the High Court of AJK from 23rd of May 2018 – the office he performed for the period of two years. Earlier, also served as President of District Bar Association Mirpur in 2009-10.