PTA to launch mechanism for temporary registration of expats mobile devices

To address the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis/foreigners with regards to mobile registration, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has developed a new mechanism to allow ‘temporary registration’ of handsets belonging to overseas Pakistanis/Foreigners visiting Pakistan for a short duration. According to the PTA, the authority was in process of developing and testing the system to ensure robustness and technical functionality. This mechanism will be made available soon. Further details will be available on the PTA website: www.pta.gov.pk once the mechanism is live.

Under the new mechanism, mobile devices shall be allowed to work for up to 120 days without any taxes/duties. The applicant must apply for ‘temporary registration’ by entering their credentials and device IMEIs via PTA’s Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). PTA will connect this system with FIA’s Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) for passport number validation as well as with mobile operators for validation of mobile number SIM belonging to the applicant.