DHA Bahawalpur launches Takmeel Square

The first modern commercial project “Takmeel Square” has been formally launched in DHA Bahawalpur.

The first brick of an utterly promising and successful project was laid. In this regard, a launching ceremony was organised on the site of Takmeel Square in DHA Bahawalpur in which Commander Bahawalpur Lt. Gen. Khalid Zia participated as the chief guest, while CEO Takmeel Square Capt. (Retd) Dr. Kamran Fazal and other eminent capitalists of the country also privileged the ceremony with their honourable presence. Renowned singer Sanam Marvi evoked the magic of her art while other showbiz personalities including well known actor Javed Sheikh also participated in the event.

Takmeel Square is a unique and unprecedented addition to DHA Bahawalpur’s property market, designed with commercial outlets, leisure venues, food courts and state-of-the-art facilities. The 14-acre Takmeel Square will have a 10-acre commercial project and a 4-acre Glow Park. The seven-storey Takmeel Square Phase 1 will have 4 Marla commercial units with Main Boulevard on one side and food court on the other. Built on a total area of 14 acres, this extremely attractive complex is a testament to its aesthetics, location and innovation. There will be numerous facilities including club house, four star hotel, gymnasium, business center, recreational facilities, underground parking, open food courts, round the clock security, surveillance and power backup.

Talking in this regard, CEO Takmeel Square said that DHA Bahawalpur offers a premium community where modern and luxurious lifestyle is at your disposal and development in South Punjab. It has become a manifestation of the center of DHA Bahawalpur has excellent educational and classroom activities, state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and recreational opportunities in Takmeel Square. It will be a masterpiece offering unique and unparalleled world class facilities. Leading among these facilities is Glow Park which will prove to be one of the rare recreational centers based on the sea of lights. This park will offer the perfect environment where families will thrive and cherish beautiful and memorable moments of their lives.