Connected learning is knocking at our doors

The 21st century has introduced new challenges and additional burdens on the teaching system, especially aided by the fury of the COVID-19 which technology at the doors of education.

The consequent system of education is termed online, distant, blended or hybrid mode of education. As such technology generated for a such as YouTube, Google suites, Facebook and WhatsApp, Google Meet, Google Zoom and Microsoft Teams. People have benefitted from these sources including teachers, educationists, learners, and students. But the same has brought learner equally in contact with these sources, along with its associated issues and problems. One of the off shoots is that today’s learner is busy all day in interacting with the information, knowledge, and skills available online on multiple websites. To harness these sources and get a positive and progressive benefit, we must in no case leave our learner on their own and should promote a new and revolutionary concept of Education termed as ‘Connected Learning’.

Connected Learning is a mode of education that is social as well as interest driven and involves the community for sharing and producing knowledge and information for the learners. Information and knowledge are shared in an open, flexible, and connected environment; meaning thereby that it is a forum which uses multiple internet-based sources to access knowledge shared by the experienced and professional adults of the field, may be teachers or professionals. The webpages like Edutopia, Mindshift, TeachThought, UserGeneratedEducation, Connected Learning Alliance are already working on these notions of teaching learners. A few of these sites also offer worksheets, classroom strategy for management and methods of assessment.

This system of learning is based on the following six thematic concepts: First, it is interest powered which means the learner proceeds by keeping his interests in his mind. The more the learner is interested in a topic, the better outcomes of learning are achieved; Second, it is production oriented because all praxis involved here are producing, creating, designing and experimenting which makes the learners acquire skills to the maximum level; Third, it is peer-supported through social media in the sense that it creates a learning ecology and everyone becomes self-expressive and seeks and finds recognition; Fourth, it has a shared purpose that via social media, teachers, learners, parents, caring adults, and their peers happily share their knowledge and skills and transport them to the other people of the group; Fifth, it is academic oriented in the sense that it prompts the academic goals through connected learning and hence engages the learners to achieve their academic targets. This creates economic and political opportunities for the growth of success and intellectualism and is openly networked, which means that the schools, institutions, homes, and community are well connected with each other, and in this way, not only the students are tested and tried at several levels but are also reinforced simultaneously which makes learning process, easier, interesting and product oriented.

Connected Learning is the need of the hour because the time learners tend to uselessly spend time in just gossiping, watching reels and short video, needs be harnessed for teaching and learning. This is the age when technology has put one computer in the hands of everyone in the shape of a cell phone and modern lifestyle has made it unavoidable. This has contributed much to putting the traditional sources of learning at the back end and bring this new mode of learning forward. If a good data connection is available, it makes it possible to share and create knowledge and transmit in the wink of an eye. This is not only employable in the online teaching but also can be integrated with the classroom. It affords the speed and the viability of the process and saves our time and energy being spent only for browsing and chatting. This system would make our browsing and chatting even contributory factor towards the achievement of our learning and teaching goals. Instead of clinging with the old systems of education and just trying to evade the onslaught of technology by dipping our heads in the sand will not work at all. We are now forced to do so because we live in a global village and the developments in the field of education have forced us to move ahead. So, the time has come to welcome ‘Connected Learning’ system.

