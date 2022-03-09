Google celebrates women with a stunning doodle

Google is honouring the struggles, hard work and achievements of women from all over the world with a stunning doodle series. “Today’s annual International Women’s Day Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures,” states Google. “From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today’s Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities.”













