Finally, the Game Begins

So, finally, after months of build-up, a delegation of senior opposition leaders filed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the national assembly yesterday. Now, according to the rulebook, the speaker has till March 22 to call the lower house in session, and voting on the motion must take place between March 26 and 30. In times like these, the news bulletin is the last thing one can trust because headlines are full of both sides vowing to bury the politics of the other; for a very long time, at least. Opposition parties are sure they have more than the required simple majority of 172 MNAs needed to get the job done, while the government is equally, if not more, confident that it is the one that’ll send the other side back with its tail between its legs.

The one thing that can be said for sure, though, is that this game that some of our most senior politicians are enjoying playing so much right now will cost the whole nation very dearly. The country is creaking under the weight of local, as well as foreign, problems, at the moment. Persistent high inflation amid low growth has wrecked the economy. And the fallout of the Ukraine war has sent already high commodity prices even higher, which means yet higher inflation. At this point, the opposition wants to unseat the government; expecting the people to then come out and vote for them even though they haven’t said a word about how they will solve any of the many problems confronting Pakistan, especially prices and jobs.

Regardless of how this plays out, it must serve as a wake-up call for PTI. A lot of the problems that have helped the opposition’s cause need never have occurred. And the prime minister’s old habit of responding very badly to any sort of criticism, no matter how constructive, has also had a big part to play in plunging him into the most serious crisis of his career so far. And the entire government machinery has been paralysed for months because all the politicians were far too busy getting the numbers right, for the no-confidence vote, to give mundane things like governance much time or attention. Perhaps the one silver lining on this particularly dark cloud is that the game that has finally begun will soon come to an end as well. And then, perhaps, there will be some clarity and everybody can get back to work. *