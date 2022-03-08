Scotland v Ukraine World Cup play-off postponed

London: Ukraine’s World Cup play-off against Scotland later this month has been postponed following Russia’s invasion of the country, reports said.

Ukraine was set to face Scotland at Hampden Park on March 24 in a play-off semi-final but the visitors had asked FIFA to delay the game, the BBC said.

The play-off final — against either Wales or Austria for a ticket to Qatar — will now also reportedly be pushed back.

Discussions are underway for a new date, the BBC reported, with the Nations League window in June the most likely option.

The World Cup takes place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.