Rain with thunderstorm, light snow over hills at scattered places of KP

PESHAWAR: Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast rain with thunderstorms, gusty winds and light snow over the hills is expected at scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

According to morning report of the meteorological centre, rain with thunderstorm and light snow over the hills is expected at Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mardan and Swabi districts with occasional gaps.

While isolated rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds is expected in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Kurram, DIKhan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan and Orakzai districts with occasional gaps.

During the last 24 hours, mainly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the province. However rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Khyber, Peshawar and Kurram divisions.

Rain recorded in Parachinar 10 mm, Kalam 05 mm, Balakot and Tirah 02 mm, Upper Dir and Pattan 01 mm each, Landi Kotal and Saidu Sharif 01 mm each.

On Tuesday, lowest minimum temperature -01°C was recorded in Kalam.