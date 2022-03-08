5th Int’l PATS Competition commences at NCTC

Rawalpindi: The Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) competition commenced on Tuesday at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC).

As many as eight teams from Pakistan Army and eight International military teams including Jordan, Kenya, KSA, Morocco, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan have arrived to participate in one of the toughest team competitions, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here.

The three-day long competition is designed to test tactical skills, endurance and responses of soldiers under extremely challenging real time field scenarios, it added.