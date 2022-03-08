Russia announces plans for humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on Tuesday

Moscow: Russia said Monday it will open humanitarian corridors the next day to allow civilians to evacuate from several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv and the port city of Mariupol, Russian news agencies reported.

“From 10:00 MSK (0700 GMT) on March 8, 2022, the Russian Federation is declaring a ‘regime of silence and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors,” said a cell of the Russian defense ministry charged with humanitarian operations in Ukraine.

It listed evacuation routes from Kyiv as well as Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy — all of which have been under heavy Russian attacks in recent days.