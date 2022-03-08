Netflix initiates #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri campaign for Women’s Day

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Netflix comes up with a unique campaign #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri that celebrates ‘great stories’. More than 30 women artists, directors, content creators are gathered on one platform for the NowStreeming campaign that has created a stir through their stories as well as performances. In a three-minute video shared by the OTT giant, female actors like Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta, Shefali Shah, Mrunal Thakur, Surveen Chawla and content creators like Prajakta Kohli, Khusha Kapila, even filmmakers like Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari or Leena Yadav can be seen giving answers to different questions. From favourite female character to genre. Through this video, Netflix emphasises that more than the platform, its narrations and stories, with strong female protagonists, should be what is in focus. Each character, whether it’s Anamika of Fame Game, Rani from Haseen Dilruba, or Dimple from Mismatched, these diverse strong female characters are a reflection of today’s women who are risk takers, courageous and driven.













