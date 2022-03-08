Naseeruddin Shah reveals he suffers from a bizarre medical condition

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has revealed that he suffers from a condition called onomatomania, which he believes to be a ‘medical’ condition.

Talking on the YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks, Shah shared that the condition, which makes a person repeat a particular word or phrase, doesn’t let him rest or even sleep soundly.

“I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I’m not joking. It’s a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary,” shared Shah.

He then went on to explain: “Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it.”

“I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love,” Shah revealed.

The actor is revelled for his stellar performances across a multitude of genres in Bollywood, with his latest outing being in the Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan, in which he was seen playing her father.