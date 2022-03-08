Ibrahim channels Saif as he lip-syncs to his song

Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest video has put his resemblance with his superstar father on full display with fans taking to social media to point out the same!

Ibrahim left fans mesmerised after a video of him lip-synching to his doppelganger father’s hit song Aaj Din Chadheya went viral.

The video, shared by his sister Sara Ali Khan on her Instagram stories, was initially shared by a friend on the occasion of Ibrahim’s 21st birthday and shows him amongst Kashmir’s snowy mountains as he sings along to the Love Aaj Kal song.

Fans couldn’t help but point out just how much he resembles his father Saif with one fan noting, “Oh my God. He is ditto Saif,” while another commented, “For a second I thought Saif was singing the song.”

Ibrahim is Saif’s second-born child and eldest son, who he shares with his first wife Amrita Singh. He also shares actor Sara Ali Khan with Amrita and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan.