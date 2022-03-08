Anoushay Abbasi shines bright in the second season of ‘Kashmir Beats’

Anoushay Abbasi blesses us with her beautiful voice yet again at the Kashmir Beats Season 2 and this time with another power vocal actor turned singer Hassan Hayat Khan.

Din Chareya is an upbeat tune with a touch of old school music and the chemistry between the two singers makes the song even more melodic.

“This song gives meaning to a very deep connection between two people.” Talking about her latest experience Anoushay Abbasi shared, “I am so glad to be part of the Kashmir Beats again and this time being paired with Hassan Hayat has been great. I think we both did justice to each other’s vocals.” She feels very honoured being part of this all over again.

Anoushay Abbasi is not just breaking barriers by her acting skills and a charismatic persona but now her voice is also being loved and appreciated by everyone in the industry and her very own fans.

This renowned actress, singer, model and host started in entertainment industry as a child star more than a decade ago and has starred in some critically acclaimed dramas including Mere Paas Tum Ho, Prem Gali and Raqs e Bismil. Anoushay has also dabbled in single and recently ventured into cricket hosting when she joined the Kashmir Premier League drafts as a host after a hosting stint on ‘Sports Paaltix’ a digital show for PSL.