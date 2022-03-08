Hrithik Roshan lavishes praise on Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan is lavishing praise on his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad in her recent post. The War actor gushed over Saba as he reacted to her recent video on Instagram in which she is seen singing a Bangla song. Sharing the video on photo-sharing app the 31-year-old singer wrote, “Sick at home with no energy to do much else than sing – when I was a smol my parents got me the cassette tape for the soundtrack of the classic Ray film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne soon after we watched it at a festival.

“At the time I didn’t understand Bangla at all, even so, it very quickly became my favourite cassette tape and I learnt every lyric of every song on the album – yep, without understanding a word of what it meant – that’s the thing with music though right – language doesn’t matter at all, if it moves you it moves you!!”

She continued, “A while back on a lazy evening chilling at home singing songs with friends I realised I still remember all of them like they never left my head – here’s a scratchy voiced version of the one I love the most – maybe if I find the courage I’ll sing them all to you – excuse my throat I should’ve warmed up before recording.”

Reacting to her post, Hrithik Roshan commented, “You are an extraordinary human.”

Konkona Sen Sharma wrote in the comments section, “One of my favourite songs! And your pronunciation is fab!”

Saba’s fans were also impressed with her singing. A fan wrote, “Tooooo good!

For the unversed, Hrithik and Saba have been spotted on lunch and dinner dates quite a few times. Saba even paid a visit to Hrithik’s house for lunch with his family.