Gigi announces to donate her earnings to people of Ukraine and Palestine

Gigi Hadid on Saturday announced to pledge to donate her earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine. The supermodel mode, who is in Paris, said, “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war-not leaders.” Gigi Hadid announces to donate her earnings to people of Ukraine and Palestine. Meanwhile, multiple reports said that over a million people have been displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kourtney Kardashian was also among one million people who liked Gigi Hadid’s Instagram post about the situation in Ukraine and Palestine.













