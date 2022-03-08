Steps afoot to ease low-cost housing loans process: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that all required steps are being undertaken for easing out the loan disbursement process under the low-cost housing programme.

The finance minister expressed this while presiding over a meeting on low-cost housing on Monday. Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The finance minister said that performance of banks is being comprehensively monitored in this regard for greater facilitation to the public. He said that all required measures are being undertaken to ease out the loan disbursement process along with greater access and transparency. He also directed to resolve legitimate concerns of the people at the earliest.

The NAPHDA chairman shared the up to mark progress on low-cost housing proposals. He said that various issues arising in this regard have been resolved in consultation with SBP. Further, it was shared that awareness campaigns by the lending banks on housing loans are in the pipeline. He thanked the federal minister for smooth, effective and quicker facilitation of NAPHDA to provide low cost houses to the masses.

The SBP governor shared about the citizen feedback mechanism being placed for providing information to the public and addressing complaints. He also apprised of the pertinent concerns of the banks related to low-cost housing loans.