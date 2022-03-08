PTI ‘begins to crack’ as Aleem Khan joins Tareen

Aleem Khan, former Punjab minister and a close confidante of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Monday joined the group of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen. Aleem announced his decision after the group members converged on Tareen’s Lahore residence.

Provincial ministers Nauman Langrial, Ajmal Cheema as well as MPAs Khurram Leghari, Abdul Hai Dasti, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Salman Naeem, Aslam Bharwana, Saeed Nawani, Zawar Hussain, Bilal Warraich, Amin Chaudhry, Qasim Langah were among those who attended the meeting.

Talking to reporters, Aleem said Tareen had played a major role in the PTI’s rise to power. He said Tareen was in good health, adding that the group had held a meeting at his residence to send him a message that he had not been “forgotten”.

He reiterated that Tareen played a crucial role in the history of the party, and lamented the fact that he was later sidelined, says a news report. “Many people [within the party] do not understand why this happened. All those people who worked for Naya Pakistan alongside the prime minister were ignored. Why were they ignored? There is no answer to this,” he said.

“Other people surround the leader when governments are formed,” he said, adding that “committed and loyal” workers were pushed aside.

Aleem said he would not have been disheartened if the party’s popularity had been growing, but said there were growing concerns among party workers and loyalists about the government’s performance in Punjab. “All of us who were part of the tehreek were sincere. Let us all come together on one platform,” he said. He also stated that he had met more than 40 MPAs during the last four days and all of whom had expressed concerns over governance. “We will try to unite all the groups within the PTI,” he said, adding that they felt “sad” when they saw their struggle going in vain.

“PTI does not belong to one individual. It belongs to all of us,” Khan said.

The ex-minister said that the group would work until the end to strengthen the PTI, calling on all groups within the party to come together.

Khan made no mention of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister, but was unable to escape questions from reporters who asked him whether the group was with the government or against it. “If a no-trust motion is moved, we will make a decision together,” he said.

Earlier, Punjab chief minister’s former adviser, Awn Chaudhry, who was also among the attendees, was hounded by reporters as he made his way inside Tareen’s residence. Speaking to reporters camped outside, Chaudhry asked them to “let some of the suspense remain”, adding that whatever will happen will be for the best. “Are you with the opposition or with the government?” asked one journalist.

“Whatever will happen will be for the best,” he reiterated with a smile. He added that the members of the group would welcome Aleem Khan, saying that he was their “brother”. “Is (Punjab chief minister Usman) Buzdar going or staying?” asked another reporter. “Have some patience. Watch and see what will happen,” he said, moving inside.

After Khan’s announcement, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail told media persons that he was going to hold a meeting with the former. Ismail was in Lahore to meet Khan reportedly on the directives of PM Imran.

Speaking to the media, Ismail said he would also talk to Tareen after meeting Khan and would try to fix a meeting between the two leaders and PM Imran.

When asked about the opposition’s claims of having the support of 25 PTI lawmakers for the intended no-confidence motion against the government, Ismail replied: “I cannot give you a number and their claim may be right. But I don’t believe that Aleem Khan or Jahangir Tareen can ever do anything that goes against the PTI.”