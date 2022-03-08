Imran’s ‘rants’ won’t hinder no-trust move: Shehbaz

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will face more trouble in the coming days while the nation will soon hear good news, as the opposition’s no-trust bid was just round the corner. In a statement, he said Imran Khan’s rants won’t hinder the no-confidence motion. The statement comes a day after the prime minister warned the opposition parties that they would face the consequences if their no-trust motion failed. “Are you ready for what I will do to you once your plans fail?” the PM said while addressing a rally in southern Punjab’s Mailsi town. Reacting to Imran’s fiery speech, Shehbaz said Imran’s behaviour testified to his worry adding that his troubles will further increase in coming days, says a news report. He claimed that the no-trust move was a demand of the people and that the opposition was only acting on their decision. Shehbaz said no-trust motion was the only way to save the country from economic bankruptcy and the removal of the government was imperative to revive economy and rid the masses of inflation and provide them with relief. He further said, “The mines laid by the incumbent government for the economy and in the foundations of the country will have to be removed.” He observed that inflation had become unbearable for people and termed it an outcome of the policies and decisions of the current regime. Shehbaz termed PM Imran’s “abrupt talk” regarding foreign affairs atop a ‘container’ worrisome, saying “Niazi and the state are currently in opposite direction which isn’t a good omen for national interests.”













