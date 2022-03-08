Bilawal invites Fazl to Awami March rally

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday invited the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman to his party’s long march rally in Islamabad on Tuesday (today). The invitation was extended by the PPP leaders Khursheed Shah and Naveed Qamar during a meeting at Fazl’s residence in Islamabad. Matters related to no-confidence motion and the overall political situation were discussed. Talking to the media after the meeting, Fazl said the information they shared during the meeting was “encouraging”, adding that the nation would get soon hear “good news”. To a question about working with the PPP, Fazl said some “common needs” brought the two together and one could not always look at past relationships. “People will not like us repeating what has happened in the past… we now need to see what people really need,” he added, says a news report. Fazl further said Imran Khan used a foul language on every street of the country because that was the kind of person he was. “When the mouth of a gutter opens, only an unpleasant smell comes out Imran Khan, who you are threatening here?” he added. Fazl further said that they will bring the no-confidence vote in National Assembly within 48 hours. Speaking on the occasion, Shah said the motion would soon be brought in the lower house and the party’s leadership will take a final decision in this regard today, adding that the entire opposition was working to oust PM Imran. He confirmed that Fazl had been invited to PPP’s long march rally but added that all details could not be revealed at this point in time.













