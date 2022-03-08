Former president Rafiq Tarar passes away

Former President Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passed away after protracted illness at a local hospital in the provincial metropolis on Monday. He was 92. Muhammad Rafiq Tarar was currently serving as Chairman Nazria Pakistan Trust. He has left behind three sons and a daughter among the mourners. Former President Muhammad Rafiq Tarar’s funeral prayers were offered at Jamia Ashrafia, Main Ferozepur Road in the afternoon. A lawyer by profession, Muhammad Rafiq Tarar served as the 28th Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (1989-91). He served as the Supreme Court judge from 1991-94. In politics, he served as a Senator, and was later elected President of Pakistan in 1998. He was forced to resign as President in 2001 by the military dictator Pervez Musharraf. Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed their deep grief over the sad demise of former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar. The president and the prime minister, in their separate messages, conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.













