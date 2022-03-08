Imran tasting his own medicine, says Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Monday said whatever Prime Minister Imran Khan was facing today was only the result of his own doings.

In a statement, Maryam said no-trust move was the fate of everyone who thought misuse of power was everlasting. She further said ups and downs were part and parcel of politics but tyranny and arrogance come back to haunt the doers.

She observed that the current era was arguably the hardest on Nawaz Sharif but he wasn’t left alone as he respected others.

She further said Nawaz didn’t lose patience nor did he humiliate anyone, whereas one could take heed from the current situation of the premier, says a news report.

She said the “epitome of arrogance was reaching out to those whom he would never otherwise meet”.

Maryam said one could learn a lesson from the man who was suddenly raising a hue and cry in his rallies and was making attempts to please others to garner support.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran had warned the opposition parties that they would face the consequences if their no-trust motion against his government failed.

“Are you ready for what I will do to you once your plans for a no-trust motion fail?” he said while addressing a rally in Punjab’s Mailsi town.