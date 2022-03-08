Sindh to ensure harassment-free environment for women: CM

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on the eve of International Women’s Day has said that it is celebrated for women’s rights and inspire people to act for gender equality. He furthers said that it offers an opportunity to reflect on progress made to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their country and communities.

This year its inspiring campaign theme is ‘Break the Bias’ which highlights the importance of challenging biases and misconception in the interest of creating a more inclusive and gender-equal work, he added. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the UN also issued a 2022 theme ‘Gender Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.’ The UN 2022 theme celebrates girls and women who are leading the charge towards a more sustainable future and climate change response efforts. He extended his heartfelt felicitation to all the women in the province on this day over the establishment of the institution of ombudsman for “The Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace, which is determined to prove harassment free working environment to women in public as well as private sector of the province.