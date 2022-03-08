Alvi urges ulema’s role to discourage fake news

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday called upon the Ulema to play their role to discourage the phenomenon of fake news and promote Islamic moral values, including tolerance among the people to create peace and harmony in the society.

The president, addressing the Paigham-e-Pakistan Ulema and Mashaikh Conference held by the Pakistan Ulema Council, said the fake news termited the Muslim societies and cited the destruction of Iraq in name of the weapons of mass destruction.

The objective of the conference was to launch a movement in 2022-23 to create awareness on the contemporary issues, including extremism and terrorism, sectarian violence, minorities’ rights, climate change, rising intolerance and impatience in society and a way out, and population growth.

It would also focus on maternal and child health, social media and the implications of fake news, Islam’s position on cleanliness and the implementation of Peghame-Pakistan’s Code of Conduct. He said the incidents like Peshawar and Sialkot were part of a conspiracy to fan sectarianism in the country.

There was no room for mob justice in Islam and that the tendency had been promoted by the social media as the youth interpreted the words of their leaders keeping in view their own biases, he added. The president also underscored the responsibility of the parents to teach morality to their kids as per the Islamic values, though the government was also striving to address the subject by introducing a single national curriculum.

He said the mosques and pulpit used to be a source of guidance for the people on political and social issues like diplomacy, cleanliness, and women’s inheritance rights which had been guaranteed by Islam 1400 years ago. President Alvi advised the Ulema to highlight the importance of human rights instead of indulging in petty differences.

He told the gathering that keeping up the moral values, Pakistan hosted four million Afghan refugees for decades and reiterated that the world was yearning for morality-based world order. In his address, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Nurul Haq Qadri said the anti-state elements were poised to destabilize the country by taking advantage of any negligence on part of the nation.

He said the incidents like Peshawar and Sialkot were part of a conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan like Iraq; however, he resolved that the Ulema would stand united to safeguard the country. He said after the Constitution of Pakistan, the Paisgham-e-Pakistan was an important document signed by around 7,000 Ulema from all schools of thought.

The minister said the issues like the no-confidence move and the new wave of terror attacks were in fact aimed at punishing Pakistan for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s categorical stance of “Absolutely Not”.