Punjab CM seeks cabinet committee suggestions for Ramazan relief

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the cabinet committee on price control to recommend effective steps for giving substantial relief to citizens in the month of Ramazan.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said the government would give a Ramazan package, worth billions of rupees, this year, too, to give real relief to the common man. Ramazan bazaars and agri fair-price shops would be set up across the province to supply eatables at subsidised rates, he added.

He said that the scope of Sahulat bazaars would be permanently expanded to save shoppers from artificial price-hikes. The CM ordered for making Ramazan bazaars functional from the last week of Sha’ban, adding that he would visit them. Similarly, ministers and administrative secretaries would also visit the bazaars to complement the mission of relief provision to citizens, he added.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar thanked the people of Mailsi for a successful public meeting, adding that mammoth participation in the expansive ground was a testament to the popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a statement, the chief minister expressed satisfaction that a large number of people attended the meeting to express their adoration for Prime Minister Imran Khan as they fully trust on him.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech was a reflection of his public sentiments and I would like to thank the people of Mailsi and Vehari for the successful meeting,” he said.

He said that South Punjab would continue to be the fort of PTI and the presence of countless individuals was enough to open the eyes of opposition parties. “The opposition is stuck in a blind alley of mistrust and they won’t get face-saving,” he added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister ought a report from Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) about the murder of a 3-year-old boy after abduction in Ferozewala.The chief minister directed the early arrest of the accused along with provision of justice to the bereaved family.